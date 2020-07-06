COVID-19: Ortom Mourns Benue Varsity Deputy Vice-Chancellor

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has mourned the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) of the state university, Professor Godwin Achinge.

In a statement issued on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, the governor described Achinge’s death as devastating.

According to him, the state has lost one of its best hands in the medical profession whose expertise and selfless services also benefited many other Nigerians.

Governor Ortom said the don’s demise “is not only shocking and painful but has also left a vacuum quite difficult to fill.”

READ ALSO: Benue Varsity Deputy Vice-Chancellor Dies From COVID-19

While noting that Achinge was a multi-talented man who performed his duties as a team player, Ortom recalled that “as Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Vice Chairman State Action Committee on COVID-19, Professor Achinge was always the first to attend meetings and often made valuable contributions especially in helping the State Government to fight the menace of Coronavirus.”

The governor regretted the late academician will be deeply missed by his administration and people of the state at large.

He therefore that God may grant the deceased eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Professor Achinge who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus died on Sunday at an undisclosed hospital in Jos, the Plateau State capital.