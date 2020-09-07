Ogun Govt Announces Automatic Promotion For Students, Fixes Resumption Date

All students except those in tertiary institutions have been given an automatic promotion to the next class by the Ogun State Government which announced September 21 for the reopening of schools in the state for the first term of 2020/2021 session.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, made the announcement in a statement on Monday.

This is in addition to the earlier resumption of students in exit classes.

According to Mr Somorin, the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, approved the reopening of schools for all classes in primary and secondary schools, Technical and Vocational Colleges, and Tertiary Institutions.

He noted that a resumption schedule for public schools has been developed as part of efforts to meet the COVID-19 guidelines.

Students in primary one to three will attend classes from 8.00 am to 11.00 am, while pupils in primary four to six will learn from 12 noon to 3:00 pm.

In secondary schools, students in JSS 1 to JSS 3 are to attend classes from 8.00 am to 11.00 am and students in senior classes will be in school from mid-day through to 3:00 pm.

However, the CPS noted that technical and vocational colleges will operate their normal school hours of 8.00 am to 2.00 pm, while tertiary institutions are “allowed to commence reopening from 21 September 2020 as may be determined by their respective management.”

The Governor’s spokesman added that private schools are expected to take necessary measures to meet the COVID-19 protocols for physical distancing, among other requirements.

He stated that students between the ages of 3 to 5 will not be resuming in public schools until the next phase of schools’ reopening.

Mr Somorin noted that part of the COVID-19 guidelines issued for reopening of schools is still in effect because the management of the virus has been deliberate in ensuring safety for children while minimising the disruption in the school learning calendar.

Read the full statement below:

In a Press Statement issued in Abeokuta by Kunle Somorin, his Chief Press Secretary, Governor Dapo Abiodun announced that this second phase of the reopening of schools is extended to all classes in primary and secondary schools, Technical and Vocational Colleges, and Tertiary Institutions. However, as part of the efforts to meet the COVID-19 guidelines for school operations, the school hours are staggered as follows for public schools.

Primary 1 to primary ​​​​8.00am to 11.00am

Primary 4 to Primary 6​​​​12.00noon to 3.00pm

JSS 1 to JSS3​​​​​8.00am to 11.00am

SS1 to SS3​​​​​12.00noon to 3.00pm

Technical and Vocational will operate their normal school hours from 8.00 am to 2.00 pm

Early Child Care Development and Education classes i.e 3-5 years of age will not be resuming in public schools until the next phase of schools’ reopening.

Private schools are also expected to take necessary measures to meet the COVID-19 protocols for physical distancing, among other requirements.

Tertiary institutions are allowed to commence reopening from 21 September 2020 as may be determined by their respective Management.

The Statement emphasised that the COVID-19 guidelines earlier issued for reopening of schools are still in effect and include:

Provision of Sick bays / Isolation rooms in schools.

Training and designation of some teachers as first-line responders

Use of face masks

A regular check of body temperature with infrared thermometers

Provision of adequate hand washing facilities and alcohol-based sanitisers for students and teachers;

Maintaining physical distancing of 2 meters

Decontamination of schools prior to resumption;

Suspension of the general assembly.

“Our approach to COVID-19 pandemic management has been deliberate, methodical, focused, inclusive and carefully balanced between life and livelihood and this has manifested in the steps we have adopted to the reopening of schools, ensuring the safety of our children whilst minimising disruption in their education. The guidelines are applicable to all schools in the state whether private or public.

I have directed the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology to provide all public schools with the required items to meet the guidelines and private school owners are enjoined to do the same.

I charge our students to take full benefits of the reopening of the schools for their educational advancement and wish them a very fulfilling 2020/2021 academic year”, the Governor said.

e-signed

Kunle Somorin

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor