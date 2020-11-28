Advertisement
Abducted Wife Of Akeredolu’s Aide Regains Freedom
Sade Ale, the wife of the Chief of Staff to Ondo State Governor, Olugbenga Ale has regained her freedom.
A family source under the condition of anonymity confirmed this to Channels Television on Saturday.
The politician’s wife was abducted last Thursday evening near Owena, along Akure/Ondo Highway.
Meanwhile, the Police are yet to confirm the release of the lady.
Ondo has been experiencing cases of abduction and attacks by suspected bandits.
READ ALSO: Bandits Kill Ondo Traditional Ruler, Olufon Of Ifon
On November 26, a prominent traditional ruler in Ondo State, Oba Israel Adeusi, the Olufon of Ifon, was shot by suspected kidnappers.
Mr. Olugbenga Ale’s wife was abducted in the Owena village, along Akure/Ondo Highway of Ondo State on Thursday evening and whisked into a nearby bush by the gunmen.
Channels Television gathered that the woman was abducted alongside another woman while returning from a business trip.