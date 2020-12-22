Bandits Kill Seven, Kidnap Three In Kaduna Village

Seven people have been killed by bandits during an attack in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The attack, according to the residents, happened at the Katarma general area of Chikun local government near a location called Gbaja.

The residents also disclosed that the four people sustained injuries of various degrees.

In a similar development, the bandits attacked Unguwar Tagwaye Doka in Kuriga Ward, also of Chikun local government where they kidnapped three people.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said security agencies are conducting investigations at the affected locations.

The commissioner explained that the state government awaits official reports and other details on the incidents.

Kaduna has been experiencing a series of security challenges recently.

READ ALSO: Again, Gunmen Kill Four In Kaduna, Troops Deployed To Flashpoints

Just two days ago, four people were killed in another reprisal attack in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of the north-western state.

This is coming barely 24 hours after seven people were murdered in what security agencies describe as reprisal killing in Kauru and Lere Local Government Areas of the state.

Aruwan, who confirmed the unfortunate incident to Channels Television on December 20, said military and police authorities disclosed that the four persons were murdered.

Troops under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) had reported on Thursday and Saturday the killing of seven persons at Gora Gan in Zangon Kataf local government and the counter-killing of seven herders at Ungwan Idi and Kasheku of Kauru local government.

In the meantime, troops of Operation Safe Haven and Special Forces are still carrying out operations in Kauru and Zangon Kataf local government areas.