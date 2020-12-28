Man Abducted On Christmas Day In Ekiti Regains Freedom

Mr Happiness Ajayi, the businessman who was abducted on Christmas Day in Ekiti State has regained freedom.

This comes three days after Ajayi was abducted along with another person at gunpoint in Oye Local Government Area of the state.

But the other victim was swiftly rescued by the police, in collaboration with the officials of the Amotekun security outfit, as well as some vigilantes and village hunters.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the release of Ajayi to Channels Television on Monday.

He explained that the businessman was also released by his captors as a result of the sustained collaboration between the police team, as well as Amotekun and local hunters in the area.

Abutu gave an assurance that the police command in Ekiti would not fail in its statutory duty of protecting the lives and properties of the people of the state.

Ajayi and the other person were riding in a Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) along the Isan-Iludun Ekiti Road on Friday last week before they were accosted by armed men who abducted them in the process.