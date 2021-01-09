Abducted Couple Regain Freedom In Ondo

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have rescued the couple that was abducted in Uso, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The couple was abducted while on a journey along Akure/Owo Road by unknown gunmen who took them into a nearby forest.

The vehicle the victims were travelling in and their three children were abandoned at the scene of the incident.

The spokesperson of Ondo State Police Command, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro confirmed to Channels Television on Saturday.

He said the couple have been rescued by the police after a rigorous manhunt in the forest. According to him, the couple has since reunited with their families.

Ikoro said that two suspects have been apprehended in connection with the abduction.

He, however, noted that the police is still profiling the two men, as an investigation is yet to establish whether they actually carried out the abduction.