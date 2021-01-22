Suspect Arrested For Kidnapping, Raping Lady

A 32-year-old man, Tunde Bello has been arrested by the police for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 29-year-old lady in Ogun State.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi,

The suspect was said to have held his victim hostage and then demanded the sum of ₦140,000 as ransom after raping her.

“While she was going to her office on that day, she boarded a Hyundai car at about 5:00 am from Ogunrun road Mowe to Lagos. But on getting to Mowe junction, the driver of the car made a detour to Ibadan road and drove her to a bush along Lagos-Ibadan express road where he beat her mercilessly before forcefully having carnal knowledge of her,” the statement read.

“After raping her, he held her hostage and asked her to call her relations to send the sum of ₦140,000 to him as ransom before he will let her go.

“She stated further that she had to call her brother who transferred ₦140,000 to her account; she also transferred to an account given to her by her abductor before she was released.”

The police spokesperson said upon her report, the Divisional Police Officer of Mowe division, Marvis Jayeola, mobilised his detectives to go after the suspect with the view to get him arrested.

“The intelligence and technical based investigation embarked upon by the detectives’ yielded positive results when the suspect who has been under surveillance was apprehended on the 16th of January 2021,” he added.

Oyeyemi explained that upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the committing the crime.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, ordered the transfer of the suspect to the Anti-Kidnapping unit of the State Criminal Investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.