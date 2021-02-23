[UPDATED]: 10 Killed, 47 Injured In Maiduguri Explosions

Ten deaths have been recorded in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, while 47 persons are said to have sustained injuries from the explosions that rocked the area on Tuesday evening.

Hospital officials where the affected persons were rushed to, confirmed the figures to Governor Babagana Zulum who was there to assess the situation.

There was panic in the area at about 7:00 pm when multiple sources reported gunshots and explosions near the Gomari area of the state.

Sources said explosions were also heard in Mairi area, a student’s village near the University of Maiduguri.

But the military immediately deployed gun trucks to the area as earlier reports indicated that worshippers in a mosque on the street called “Layin Bori” may have been killed.

Shortly after, Channels Television observed that an air patrol had also commenced as the military combed the marked area around Gwange.

This is the first attack on Maiduguri town in a long time and this may not be unconnected with the sustained onslaught on insurgents in the Sambisa axis of the state.

Sustained attacks on Boko Haram strongholds have in the past forced the insurgents to regroup as they sometimes filter into towns or attack soft targets.