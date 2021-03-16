Two OOU Students Abducted In Ogun Regain Freedom

The two female students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye abducted by gunmen have regained their freedom.

Police authorities in Ogun State confirmed the release of the children to Channels Television on Tuesday night.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, noted that the students, identified as Adeyemo Precious and Oyefule Abiola, returned unhurt.

He said the victims who have spent two nights in the custody of their abductors would be reunited with their families thereafter.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest Lecturer Accused Of Raping Teenage Student In Ogun

Asked if any money was paid to secure their release, the command’s spokesman stated that no ransom was paid, to the best of his knowledge.

Precious is said to be a student of the Department of Forestry and Wildlife Management, while Abiola is of the department of Agricultural Economics at OOU.

Channels Television had reported that the students were kidnapped by armed men on Sunday night while returning to their hall of residence located in the Olowu area in Ayetoro Campus of the institution in Yewa North Local Government Area.

Shortly after they were abducted, Oyeyemi had said that the police launched a manhunt in conjunction with local hunters to rescue the students.

The abductors were said to have contacted the parents of the students and demanded a sum of N50 million for their release.

While the police did not confirm the arrest of the students’ abductors, they insisted that no ransom was paid for their release.