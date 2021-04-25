Advertisement

Boko Haram Hoist Flag In Some Parts Of Yobe Community

Channels Television  
Updated April 25, 2021
Yobe is situated in North-East Nigeria
A map of Yobe, a state in northeast Nigeria.

 

Boko Haram has hoisted its flag in some parts of the Geidam community, in Yobe state.

This comes two days after the terrorists reportedly attacked Geidam local government area of the state.

Geidam is the hometown of the acting Inspector General of Police, Mr. Usman Alkali Baba.

Some of the residents confirmed to Channels Television that, the insurgents have hoisted their flags in some parts of their community, moving from house to house preaching to them to accept their ideology.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram Attacks New IGP’s Hometown In Yobe

Although the Army battalion in Geidam is still present in the community, it has not stopped the insurgents from propagating their missions.

Already, some telecommunication networks have been tempered, thereby hampering communication.

Many families have been thrown into panic as they are unable to communicate with their relatives in the community.



More on Local

Zamfara Govt Releases N1.2bn For State Projects

Safe School Fund: Probe Missing $30million, SERAP Tells Buhari

Parents Of Abducted Greenfield University Students Seek Govt Assistance

#EndSARS: Mother Of Six Asks Panel To Help Locate Missing Husband

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV