Wike Imposes Curfew In Rivers After Attack On Security Personnel

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has imposed a nighttime curfew at all exit and entry points of the state, few days after gunmen killed security personnel in some parts of the state.

In a statewide broadcast on Tuesday, Governor Wike said no vehicle will be allowed to enter into or travel out of Rivers State from 8pm to 6 am every day, beginning from tomorrow, April the 28th until further notice.

The governor disclosed the decision is aimed at curbing the increasing rate of insecurity in the state.

According to Wike, the killers of the three Customs officials, five soldiers, and an unspecified number of police officers between Saturday and Sunday are people from outside the state, adding that investigation is on to unravel their motive.

He pleaded for understanding from residents of the state, assuring that his administration will stop at nothing to end the insecurity.