Seven Officers Killed In Rivers Attack – Police

The Police have confirmed the death of seven officers in the attack on its formation by gunmen in Rivers State.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nnamdi Omoni, the police also confirmed the death of two of the attackers.

The command’s spokesman explained that the attack was carried out by gunmen who drove in two branded Hilux vans.

“The assailant killed three policemen at a special checkpoint between Choba community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area and Emohua Local Government Area, and also set ablaze a private car belonging to one of the police officers”.

The gunmen also launched another attack on a Police Station at Rumuji, a town along the East-West road in Emohua Local Government Area, two more police officers and equally set ablaze a police patrol van.

During the attack on the Rumuji police station, the officers there put up a “strong resistance” and in the process, wounded two of the attackers who later died on the spot.

He added that the officers at the Elimgbu Station also engaged the hoodlums in gunfire, prompting the attackers to “abandon their bullet-riddled Hilux van, while they escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds with a snatched Sienna bus.”

The Police Spokesman in Rivers State clarified that no Police station was burnt in all three attacks, but five assault rifles were lost to the hoodlums.

He says the State Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka has ordered for a thorough investigation into the attacks after visiting the scenes of the incident.

The police say security has been strengthened in all its formations while appealing to residents to be security conscious.

Read Full Statement Below: