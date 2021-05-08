Advertisement
Seven Officers Killed In Rivers Attack – Police
The Police have confirmed the death of seven officers in the attack on its formation by gunmen in Rivers State.
In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nnamdi Omoni, the police also confirmed the death of two of the attackers.
The command’s spokesman explained that the attack was carried out by gunmen who drove in two branded Hilux vans.
“The assailant killed three policemen at a special checkpoint between Choba community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area and Emohua Local Government Area, and also set ablaze a private car belonging to one of the police officers”.
The gunmen also launched another attack on a Police Station at Rumuji, a town along the East-West road in Emohua Local Government Area, two more police officers and equally set ablaze a police patrol van.
During the attack on the Rumuji police station, the officers there put up a “strong resistance” and in the process, wounded two of the attackers who later died on the spot.
He added that the officers at the Elimgbu Station also engaged the hoodlums in gunfire, prompting the attackers to “abandon their bullet-riddled Hilux van, while they escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds with a snatched Sienna bus.”
The Police Spokesman in Rivers State clarified that no Police station was burnt in all three attacks, but five assault rifles were lost to the hoodlums.
He says the State Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka has ordered for a thorough investigation into the attacks after visiting the scenes of the incident.
The police say security has been strengthened in all its formations while appealing to residents to be security conscious.
Read Full Statement Below:
ATTACK ON POLICE PERSONNEL IN RIVERS STATE
The Rivers State Police Command can confirm the unprovoked and mindless attack on Policemen and vehicles.
The incident which led to the death of seven Policemen occurred last night at about 2030hrs, where unknown gunmen driven in two branded Hilux vans, attacked the special checkpoint at Choba bridge, wherein a surprising attack, killed two Policemen on duty and set ablaze a private car belonging to one of the Policemen.
A similar attack was launched at Rumuji Police Station by the same hoodlums who killed two Policemen on duty and burnt a Police patrol vehicle.
However, a stiff resistance by the Police prevented the hoodlums from gaining access to the Police station. In the course of the exchange of fire, two of the attackers were fatally wounded and died on the spot.
The third attack at Elimgbu Police Station was equally resisted by the Police, though three officers were killed in that attack the serious fire engagement made them abandon their bullet-riddled Hilux van, while they escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds with a snatched Sienna bus.
The continued engagement by the Police, also forced them to abandon the Sienna car they were using to escape at the Refinery junction, while their remnants again escaped with bullet wounds.
In the meantime, the corpses of the fallen heroes have been evacuated and deposited in the mortuary, while the Commissioner of Police, CP. Eboka Friday, who led members of his management team and tactical Commanders to the respective scenes this morning for an on-the-spot assessment, has launched a serious manhunt for the preparators with a view to apprehending the culprits and bringing them to justice.
So far, the Command is relatively calm and the Commissioner of Police is currently in security with his team, as security has been further strengthened in all the Police formations in the State, including other critical public and private infrastructure.
It is pertinent to note, that in all three attacks carried out last night, no Police Station/formation was burnt. Regrettably, a total of five assault rifles were lost in the incident.
The Public is hereby enjoined to increase their security consciousness and report any person or persons with gun wounds to the nearest Police Station or call the following numbers:
1. 08032003514
2. 08098880134
SP. NNAMDI OMONI (anipr)
POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
FOR COMMISSIONER OF POLICE,
RIVERS STATE POLICE COMMAND,
PORT HARCOURT.