I Don’t Need To Be APC Chairman To Be Relevant, Says Oshiomhole

Former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, says he does not need to be the national chairman to remain relevant and serve the party.

“I’m still active in all APC activities and I don’t think that I need to be a chairman to be relevant,” he said on Saturday during the fundraising and investiture for Victoria Unuoarumi as the 10th President of the Rotary Club of Maitama, Abuja.

Oshiomhole noted that he didn’t join the party to become chairman.

“I joined in order to form an alternative platform capable of kicking PDP out of power and that objective was achieved.

“It doesn’t matter the way things have gone. The primary purpose was not for me to be APC chairman,” the former Edo State governor buttressed.

He also noted that he has no regrets that he was removed as APC chairman and that he has accepted all that happened in good faith.

Speaking about the 2023 presidential election, Mr. Oshiomhole said he is optimistic that “God will not forsake a nation of 200million people”.

While agreeing that Nigeria’s democracy is not perfect, the former Labour leader said he is certain that the nation will press on.

“I believe that God in his infinite mercy will help Nigeria to sustain its democracy and guide us, as we move towards 2023 and the country will go forward.

“I want all of you to realise that I always make this point because Nigeria is much bigger than the total sum of the problems bedevilling it. So I am an optimist,” the APC stalwart said.