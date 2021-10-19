UPDATED: Gunmen Open Fire At Traditional Rulers Meeting In Imo

No fewer than five traditional rulers have been reportedly killed during an attack by gunmen at Nnenasa community Headquarters of Njaba local government area of Imo State.

According to sources, the traditional rulers from the area numbering over 20 were in a meeting at the local government headquarters in the community when gunmen invaded the the place, interrupted the meeting with sporadic gunshots and killed at least five traditional rulers on the spot.

Those who sustained heavy gunshots injuries have been rushed to nearby hospital for treatment.

When contacted, the Imo state police public relations officer, Mike Abatam, confirmed that two traditional rulers had died while three others were in a coma.

The attack is the latest in a series of violent crimes being perpetuated across the South-East.

On Sunday, gunmen attacked a police divisional headquarters in Ebonyi State, killing a police offer and burning two patrol vehicles.

The recent rise in violent crimes in the region has been attributed to a myriad of reasons including secessionist angst.