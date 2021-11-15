Bandits Abduct Four Persons In Niger

Four persons were kidnapped on Sunday night after bandits invaded Tegina, a village in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

Sources told Channels Television that the bandits, who came in their numbers, were well armed with AK47s.

They arrived in the town at about 9 pm and went to a sachet water factory directly opposite Government Girls’ Secondary School and kidnapped the factory owner and three others.

“They took us unawares because they came on foot. We just heard gunshots and we ran for our lives. They went to the sachet water factory where four persons were taken away,” one of the sources said.

When contacted the Niger State Commissioner of Police, CP Bala Kuryas confirmed the incident.

He however disclosed that one of those kidnapped managed to escape.

He also stated that the police are on top of the situation to get those involved arrested as soon as possible.