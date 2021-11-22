Air Traffic Controller Dies At Airforce Base Clinic

An Air Traffic Controller at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, Aniekan Inuk Effiong, is dead.

He died in the early hours of Monday, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) confirmed to Channels Television.

In a statement, NAMA General Manager of Public Affairs, Khalid Emele, said Effiong experienced difficulty in breathing.

“The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) hereby announces with utmost grief, the passing of Mr Aniekan Inuk Effiong, an air traffic controller with the agency, at Abuja station, today, the 22nd of November, 2021,” the statement read.

“Mr Effiong reported to duty at the Abuja Approach Radar Control (TRACON) on the 21st of November 2021 (yesterday) at 6pm without any sign of illness whatsoever.

“He was to close by 7am the next day (today). However, at about 4am this morning, he experienced difficulty in breathing. FAAN ambulance was called to evacuate him to the nearest medical facility. He was immediately taken to the Air Force base clinic where he died.

“Mr Effiong was a hardworking and dedicated staff who died at the prime of his career. He will be missed by the entire NAMA community. May his soul rest in peace. Amen.”

Until his death, late Effiong was an Assistant General Manager, Operations.