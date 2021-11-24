Advertisement
2022 Grammy Awards: Wizkid, Femi Kuti Get Double Nominations, Burna Boy Makes List
The list of nominees for the 64th annual Grammy Awards is out and Nigerian artists Wizkid and Femi Kuti earned nominations in two categories.
They both were nominated in the Best Global Music Performance and Best Global Music Album categories.
Femi Kuti’s Pà Pá Pà was nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category while Wizkid Featuring Tems Essence was nominated in the same category.
Wizkid’s Made in Lagos was nominated in the Best Global Music Album category and Femi Kuti and Made Kuti’s Legacy + made the same category.
Grammy winner, Burna Boy earned a nomination again with Do Yourself, a song by Angélique Kidjo.
Burna Boy and Wizkid made history after winning their first-ever Grammy in the 2021 Awards.
Burna Boy clinched the award for the ‘Best World Music” category with his ‘Twice As Tall’ album while Wizkid picked up the prize for his collaboration with American Singer Beyonce and her daughter Blue Ivy for the track “Brown Skin Girl” in the ‘Best Music Video” category.
Meanwhile, Jazzman and bandleader Jon Batiste led the pack with 11 nominations, followed by Justin Bieber, H.E.R., and Doja Cat with eight, as Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo nabbed seven.
The 64th annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast by CBS from Los Angeles on January 31, 2022.
– Album of the Year –
We Are — Jon Batiste
Love For Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish
Back Of My Mind — H.E.R.
Montero — Lil Nas X
Sour — Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore — Taylor Swift
Donda — Kanye West
– Record of the Year
“I Still Have Faith In You” — ABBA
“Freedom” — Jon Batiste
“I Get A Kick Out Of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
“Peaches” — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile
“Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat Featuring SZA
“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish
“Montero” (Call Me By Your Name) — Lil Nas X
“drivers license” — Olivia Rodrigo
“Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic
– Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting –
“Bad Habits” — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)
“A Beautiful Noise” — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys And Brandi Carlile)
“drivers license” — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
“Fight For You” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“Kiss Me More” — Roget Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solana Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)
“Leave The Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)
“Peaches” — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
“Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
– Best New Artist –
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
FINNEAS
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
– Best Music Video –
“Shot In The Dark” — AC/DC
“Freedom” — Jon Batiste
“I Get A Kick Out Of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
“Peaches” — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Lil Nas X
“Good 4 U” — Olivia Rodrigo
– Best Rap Album –
The Off-Season — J. Cole
Certified Lover Boy — Drake
King’s Disease II — Nas
Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, The Creator
Donda — Kanye West
– Best Rap Performance –
“Family Ties” — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
“Up” — Cardi B
“m y . l i f e” — J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
“Way 2 Sexy” — Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug
“Thot S***” — Megan Thee Stallion
– Best Rock Album –
Power Up – AC/DC
Capitol Cuts Live From Studio A – Black Pumas
No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 – Chris Cornell
Medicine At Midnight – Foo Fighters
McCartney III – Paul McCartney
– Best Pop Vocal Album –
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish
Positions — Ariana Grande
Sour — Olivia Rodrigo
Best Global Music Performance
Arooj Aftab – Mohabbat
Angélique Kidjo & Burna Boy – Do Yourself
Femi Kuti – Pà Pá Pà
Yo-Yo Ma & Angélique Kidjo – Blewu
Wizkid Featuring Tems – Essence
Best Global Music Album
Rocky Dawuni – Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.
Daniel Ho & Friends – East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert
Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature
Femi Kuti, Made Kuti – Legacy +
Wizkid – Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition