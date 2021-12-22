FULL LIST: Army, Air Force Promote 177 Senior Officers

The Nigerian Army and Air Force have promoted a total 177 senior officers in recognition of meritorious service to the nation.

In the Army, a total of 41 brigadier generals were promoted to the rank of major general, while 76 colonels were also elevated to the rank of brigadier general.

Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, announced in a statement issued on Wednesday that the promotion is sequel to an approval by the Army Council on December 21.

“The Army Council has on Tuesday the 21st of December 2021, approved the promotion of senior officers to the ranks of Major General and Brigadier General respectively,” the statement read.

Those promoted to the rank of Major General include the Director, Directorate of Army Data Processing Lagos, Brigadier General CU Onwunle; Research Fellow/Subject Expert, Indian Sub-Continental at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre Abuja, Brigadier General M Danmadami; Director Military Training Nigerian Defence Academy, Brigadier General OJ Akpor; Brigadier General UT Musa of the Department of Administration Army Headquarters Abuja.

Other beneficiaries include Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division/ JTF NE Operation Hadin Kai Maiduguri, Borno State Brigadier General AA Eyitayo; Brigadier General V Ebhaleme of Defence Space Administration Abuja, Brigadier General LT Omoniyi of Department of Civil Military Affairs Abuja and Brigadier General NU Muktar Acting Director of Procurement at the Office of the Chief of Army Staff, Army Headquarters Abuja amongst others.

In the Air Force, the 60 senior officers consist of 29 Air Vice Marshals (AVMs) and 31 Air Commodores (Air Cdres) to the next higher ranks in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

The Air Force Council which approved the promotion also issued the concessional commission of an Air Warrant Officer (AWO) and five Master Warrant Officers (MWO) to the rank of Flight Lieutenant.

Concessional commission is usually reserved for Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs) at the twilight of their career years in reward for hard work and in recognition of meritorious service to the nation.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said the senior officers promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal include Air Cdres Precious Amadi, Nnamdi Ananaba, Abubakar Abdulkadir, Anthony Ndace, Usman Abdullahi, Eneobong Effiom, Iboro Etukudo, Abubakar Abdullahi, Sunday Aneke, Nnaemeka Ilo, Adeniyi Amesinlola, Ebimobo Ebiowe, Micheal Onyebashi, Emmanuel Shobande, Sayo Olatunde, Francis Edosa, Ahmed Shinkafi, Bashiru Mamman and Halim Adebowale. Others are Ahmed Bakari, Framah Batnah, Adeniran Ademuwagun, Lanre Oluwatoyin, Titus Dauda, Olufemi Ogunsina, Paul Masiyer, Nkem Aguiyi, Abidemi Marquis and Oluwafemi Ogunmola.

Those promoted from the rank of Group Captain to Air Commodore are Gp Capts Chukwuedo Illoh, Bamidele Amuda, Samson Adelakun, Hadi Ahmed, Abiodun Oyekunle, Caleb Olayera, Idorenyin Bassey, Philip Kwasau, Mohammed Omar, Ayodele Akinbuwa, Emeng Imoke, Luqman Lawal, Shaibu Buhari and Ehimen Ejodame. Others include Mohammed Lawal, Idowu Ayo, Emmanuel Ola, Ewejide Akintunde, Elisha Bindul, Dogo Gani, Edmond Oluokun, Akeem Adebomehin, George Akinyimika, Mohammed Garba, Oladimeji Almaroof, Gowon Sule, Ifeanyi Azubuike, Hamisu Usman, Adebanjo Adeosun, Sabir Adeyanju and Halima Musa who is the only female officer on the list. The SNCOs granted concessional Commission to the rank of Flight Lieutenant include Air Warrant Officer Adole Abraham, Master Warrant Officers Liman Musa, Akinwale Olayinka, Akpabio Josephine, Nwojiji Okemini and Isa-Kaita Aminu.

On his part, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, congratulated the newly promoted senior officers and SNCOs, urging them to see the elevation as an impetus to re-dedicate themselves towards efficient service delivery.

According to him, the newly promoted senior officers will be decorated with their new ranks at a later date.

This is even as the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya asked all the promoted officers and their families to redouble their effort to justify the confidence reposed in them by the Nigerian Army.