Gunmen Shoot Three Policemen Dead At Enugu Checkpoint

Gunmen on Thursday killed three policemen at a checkpoint in Enugu State, a situation that created panic in the metropolis.

An eyewitness told Channels Television that the incident happened near the popular Cashew Bus Stop, close to Timber Junction, Loma Linda Estate. The officers were said to be on stop and search when the gunmen opened fire on them, killing three at the spot. The gunmen also kidnapped a woman and her driver who ran into them.

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Police Command has reacted to the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, added that the command is still getting facts about the development.