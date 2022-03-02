Two Security Personnel, Over 200 Bandits Killed In Gun Battle In Niger

The Niger State Government has said that over 200 armed bandits were killed in a gun battle between members of the Joint Security Taskforce and bandits in the last four days in the state.

According to the State Commissioner for Local Government Chieftaincy Affairs and Internal Security, Emmanuel Umar, the bandits were killed in Kundu axis of Rafi and Babanlaba area of Mariga local governments and other parts of the state between Sunday and Wednesday.

Read Also: Lovers Found Dead In Vehicle Along Lagos/ Ibadan Expressway

Umar made this known while briefing newsmen in Minna the state capital on Wednesday, adding that two security personnel lost their lives in the fight.

He further stated that all the leaders of the four groups that the joint State Security Taskforce engaged in the crossfire with, include Ali Kawajo, Bello Janbros, Kachalla Halilu and Bello Turji.

According to him, a total of 60 motorcycles were recovered, while an uncertain number of cattle were also returned to their owners.