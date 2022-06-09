Bandits Kill 32, Destroy Houses In Fresh Kaduna Attack

No fewer than 32 people have been reportedly killed by bandits in separate attacks on four communities within Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The affected communities are Ungwan Gamu, Dogon Noma, Ungwan Sarki and Maikori.

The police are yet to confirm the incident, but the District Head of Kufena, Titus Dauda , told Channels Television that the attacks occurred on Sunday and that 32 people lost their lives while a church and several houses were destroyed in the process.

He added that the bandits in their large numbers first attacked Dogon Noma in the early hours of Sunday morning, and killed several people mostly men , before proceeding to Ungwan Gamu and Maikori villages where they also killed people and burnt down houses.

The district head further disclosed that the victims have been laid to rest while the affected communities have been deserted by the residents due to fear of being attacked.

A resident of one of the communities, also claimed that a helicopter was seen shooting at the residents from the air, while the remaining bandits were on the ground to attack any fleeing residents.

However, a top security source countered the claim, saying that the military engaged the bandits both by ground and air, adding that this eventually forced the bandits to retreat.