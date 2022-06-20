At Least 30 Missing After Attack On Kaduna Communities – Locals

No fewer than 30 people are unaccounted for following Sunday’s attack on three communities in Kajuru Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

Residents of the communities gave the account on Monday at an emergency meeting with the heads of security agencies in the state, a day after the incident.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna, Samuel Aruwan, had led the top security officials to Kufana district where the communities were attacked by bandits.

According to him, the visit becomes necessary to interact with the locals with a view to getting first-hand information on the attack.

Aruwan added that it aimed at finding other workable ways of curbing the spate of insecurity in the area through stakeholders’ collaboration.

The commissioner also informed the people that the meeting was to build confidence and synergy towards finding other measures of waging future attacks whenever they occur.

At the meeting which was attended by community and political leaders from the area, residents who witnessed the attack said that the bandits took 36 people away from the three Rubu communities while they killed three worshippers who were attending a church service.

For the counsellor representing Kufana Ward, Sambo Giwa, the consequences of the attacks have been desertion of ancestral homes, destruction of economic activities, and a huge humanitarian crisis with hopelessness staring the helpless victims in the face.

He also raised concerns over the underlying factors responsible for the lingering insecurity in the Kajuru over the years.

Giwa, on behalf of the people, called for more security presence in the vulnerable areas and for the government to address the huge humanitarian crisis that has sprung up as a result of the attacks.

Sunday’s incident is not the first to be witnessed by locals in communities in Kajuru LGA who have continued to be at the receiving end of attacks by armed non-state actors.