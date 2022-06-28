Bandits Kidnap DPO In Kaduna

The Divisional Police Officer of Birnin Gwari Police Division in Kaduna State, CSP Mohammed Gyadi-Gyadi has been kidnapped by bandits.

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday along the Kaduna-Birnin-Gwari highway.

The Kaduna state Police command is yet to confirm the kidnapping incident, but a top security source in the area told Channels Television that the DPO was newly transferred from Pambegua in Kubau local government area to Birnin Gwari, and was reporting to his new location when his convoy and other motorists were attacked by the bandits around a place called Corner Bolla between Igabi and Chikun local government areas.

According to the report, the bandits intercepted several vehicles including the convoy of the DPO, and overpowered the security operatives who were escorting the DPO and other travellers during a shoot out.

The bandits were said to have taken away several people including the DPO to an unknown destination, and are yet to make any demand.