Fake Soldier Arrested With N720,000 In Niger

A fake soldier has been arrested with military camouflage and cash of N720,000, according to police authorities.

The suspect, said to have been parading himself as a military officer, was sighted along the Ibeto area of Nasko, Magama Local Government Area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Wednesday, saying a Mercedes Benz with Reg. No. BDG 300 TA was recovered from him.

Also recovered include one NDA emblem, one military camouflage jungle hat, one military vest with a belt, one military face mask, two ropes and three sim cards of different network providers.

“On receipt of this information, Police operatives attached to Nasko Division mobilized to the area and arrested one Aliyu Umar aged 35yrs ‘m’ of Wawu-Garin Warra, Ngaski LGA of Kebbi State,” the police spokesman said.

“During interrogation, he denied being a military officer, but claimed that the accoutrements belong to his brother who is a soldier is serving at Warri.”

The police spokesman stated that the suspect has been on the Command’s watch list, adding that he dumped a Honda Accord vehicle with Reg.No. RBC 143 FF at Maje along Kotangora road in the year 2020 to evade arrest for a similar offence.

According to Wasiu, the fake soldier could not give a satisfactory account of himself as he claimed to be a car dealer and farmer while he further said that the cash in his possession was meant to purchase a vehicle.

Noting that the case is under investigation, he stated that the suspect will be arraigned in court for prosecution immediately after the conclusion of the probe.

He equally called on members of the public to be more vigilant and report any strange person (s) to the police and other security agencies for prompt intervention.