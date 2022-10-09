Advertisement
Five Family Members Found Dead In Enugu
Tragedy struck in Amutenyi village, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State after the mysterious death of five family members in an apartment in the Obollo-Afor community.
Channels Television gathered that the incident involving a woman, her two children, and two sisters, who visited her, happened on Saturday.
Police authorities confirmed the incident on Sunday, saying the recovered bodies had been deposited in the morgue for autopsy to unravel the cause of their deaths.
In a statement, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, said a preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased persons went to bed the previous night and were found lifeless in two separate rooms where they slept.
He identified the victims as Mrs. Chinyere Odoh, her two children Udochukwu Odoh ‘f’ aged seven and Chukwuemeka Odoh ‘m’ aged four, alongside her two sisters – Martina Ezeme and Ngozi Ezeme.
According to the PPRO, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Ammani, described the incident as unfortunate.
He quoted the Commissioner as ordering the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department to conduct a full-scale investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the sudden and unnatural death.
CP Ammani also expressed his condolences to the family members and friends of the deceased persons.
See the full statement issued below:
SUDDEN AND UNNATURAL DEATH OF FIVE FAMILY MEMBERS IN OBOLLO-AFOR COMMUNITY OF UDENU LGA: CP AMMANI ORDERS FULL-SCALE INVESTIGATION; CONDOLES FAMILIES AND FRIENDS OF THE DECEASED
The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, *CP Ahmed Ammani, fdc*, has ordered the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (the State CIID) of the Command to conduct a full-scale investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the sudden and unnatural death of one Mrs. Chinyere Odoh, her two (2) children: Udochukwu Odoh ‘f’ aged 7 and Chukwuemeka Odoh ‘m’ aged 4, as well as her two (2) sisters: Martina Ezeme and Ngozi Ezeme, in their apartment at Amutenyi in Obollo-Afor community of Udenu Local Government Area, which was reported at about 9.25am of today, 08/10/2022.
- The Commissioner, while describing the incident as unfortunate and expressing his condolences to the family members and friends of the deceased persons, has further directed that the investigation be thoroughly carried out and concluded within the shortest possible time.
- Meanwhile, preliminary investigation reveals that the said deceased persons went to bed the previous night and were not seen in the morning. However, their lifeless bodies were found in two (2) separate rooms they slept in, when Police Operatives from Udenu Police Division of the Command, who swiftly responded to a distress call on the incident, forced-opened the doors of the rooms. They were immediately moved to the hospital and confirmed dead by doctors on duty, and their corpses deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy. Further development will be communicated.
DSP DANIEL NDUKWE, Anipr
Police Public Relations Officer,
Enugu State Command,
State Headquarters,
G.R.A., Enugu.