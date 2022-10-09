Five Family Members Found Dead In Enugu

Tragedy struck in Amutenyi village, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State after the mysterious death of five family members in an apartment in the Obollo-Afor community.

Channels Television gathered that the incident involving a woman, her two children, and two sisters, who visited her, happened on Saturday.

Police authorities confirmed the incident on Sunday, saying the recovered bodies had been deposited in the morgue for autopsy to unravel the cause of their deaths.

In a statement, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, said a preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased persons went to bed the previous night and were found lifeless in two separate rooms where they slept.

He identified the victims as Mrs. Chinyere Odoh, her two children Udochukwu Odoh ‘f’ aged seven and Chukwuemeka Odoh ‘m’ aged four, alongside her two sisters – Martina Ezeme and Ngozi Ezeme.

According to the PPRO, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Ammani, described the incident as unfortunate.

He quoted the Commissioner as ordering the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department to conduct a full-scale investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the sudden and unnatural death.

CP Ammani also expressed his condolences to the family members and friends of the deceased persons.

