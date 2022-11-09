PDP G5 Governors Meet With Bala Mohammed

Four members of the G5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have held a closed-door meeting with the Governor of Bauchi State Bala Mohammed.

The four G5 governors in the meeting in Bauchi State include Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State who was with his G5 colleagues to inaugurate some projects completed by Ortom in Benue State on Monday, was, however, absent.

Wike said they are on a solidarity visit to Governor Mohammed and to also discuss ways they can intervene regarding some challenges surrounding his (Bauchi governor’s) re-election bid.

On his part, Governor Mohammed appreciated the show of concern and listed some of the issues as anti-party challenges and treachery in the state. He added that he is also willing to confide with the integrity group (G5) about his fears and worries.

The meeting is coming hours after the Bauchi State governor met with the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar in Abuja following reports that he (Bauchi governor) threatened to leave the party’s presidential campaign if the former vice president’s loyalists work against his re-election.

The most recent development is a further crack in the PDP which has been battling an internal crisis since the party’s presidential primary in May.

Governor Wike, who lost to Atiku in the exercise, claimed that the process was not fair. He is also demanding the resignation of the party’s National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu, insisting that he (Ayu) and the PDP flagbearer are from the same region.

Efforts so far to reconcile them have failed with Wike and his allies maintaining that they won’t participate in the party’s presidential campaigns.