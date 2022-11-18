Banditry: Police Kill Seven Gunmen In Niger Attack

Residents of Kumbashi, Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State, on Thursday, experienced some respite from bandit attacks when operatives of the state police command successfully engaged gunmen in the area.

Sources in the village told Channels Television that the police took several corpses away after hours of shootout.

Confirming the incident, the command spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun said the battle between the police, alongside local vigilantes, and the gunmen resulted in the death of seven bandits.

Abiodun explained that upon sighting the gunmen, members of the community promptly alerted security personnel in the area, leading to seven fatalities, though others were said to have escaped with various degrees of injury.

He however noted that two vigilantes who sustained bullet wounds “had been taken to Kontagora General Hospital for treatment.”

He said, “Based on credible intelligence received that armed bandits who terrorize farmers within Kumbashi were sighted marauding at Kumbashi town, the security personnel engaged them in a fight and conquered them.

“Consequently, in continuation of the clearance operations in Niger State towards fighting banditry and other criminality, police tactical teams and local vigilantes/hunters stationed at Kumbashi town engaged the bandits in a shootout, and seven of the hoodlums were neutralised, while others escaped into the forest with gunshot injuries.”