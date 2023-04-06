Truck Hijacker Jumps To Death In Ogun, Accomplice Nabbed With Charms

A truck hijacker has jumped to death in Ogun State with his accomplice arrested and charms recovered from him, police authorities in the state have said.

The incident happened on Tuesday after men of the Ogun State Police Command were informed that two men had hijacked a truck loaded with industrial raw materials at gunpoint.

“The suspect was arrested following a distress call made to men of Federal Highway patrol stationed along the expressway by the driver of the truck, who ran to the policemen and informed them that while driving his truck towards Ibadan, two gunmen suddenly jumped into the vehicle and pushed him out.

He explained further that the hoodlums took over the vehicle from him and drove it toward Lagos,” a Thursday statement from the Ogun police spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi read.

“Upon the complaint, the patrol team started tracing the truck towards Lagos and they luckily sighted it somewhere along the road. Having noticed that policemen are trailing them, one of the robbers who was driving the truck jumped out of motion but fell down and hit his head against the tarred road and he died on the spot.”

But his accomplice Akeem Adeleke was arrested and taken to Ewu-Oliwo Divisional Headquarters. His corpse was recovered and has been deposited at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital morgue.

Some items recovered from the suspect include a locally made pistol, three live cartridges, two Itel phones, and charms.

The Ogun Police Commissioner Frank Mba has thus directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet investigation. This is as he warned criminals to stay off Ogun State.