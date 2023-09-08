Banditry: FG To Construct 7,000 Houses In Kaduna, Others

Following President Bola Tinubu’s approval, the Federal Government is set to construct 7,000 houses in Kaduna and other states affected by conflict in the northern part of the country.

Apart from Kaduna, others are Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara, Niger and Benue states, Vice President Kashim Shettima said on Friday. He stated this in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital during the commissioning of projects executed by the state government in the last 100 days.

The former Borno State governor who was representing Tinubu said the Nigerian leader has approved N50 billion for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to kick-start the Pulaku initiative – a non-kinetic solution to the crisis confronting the people of the northwest region.

READ ALSO: DSS Probes Garki Market Incident Involving Its Operative

“The President has approved the construction of 1000 houses in Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna Niger and Benue, with all the ancillary facilities of schools, clinics, veterinary clinics and ranches for the Fulani community; in Kaduna and Benue, he insisted that all the victims must be carried along,” Shettima was quoted in a statement by his media aide, Olusola Abiola.

Shettima said all parts of the country will benefit from the developmental strides of President Tinubu, while also stating the Federal Government’s plan to re-ignite wheat production.

He added that President Tinubu was aware of the challenges confronting Nigerians and would make efforts to address them.

“Issues confronting Nigerians will be addressed. We will use all available vehicles to fix things. President Tinubu means well for this country and he is determined to change the fortunes of the nation for the better,” he assured.

“He is a person filled with a lot of empathy for the less privileged in the society. Some of the painful decisions taken by the government were products of the circumstances we have found ourselves in.

“Be rest assured that in the coming weeks and months, this government will unveil a lot of projects and programmes that will touch the lives of many.”