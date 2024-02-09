Police Arrest Six Suspected Armed Robbers In FCT

Operatives of the FCT Police Command have arrested six suspected armed robbers in Utako Village in the Federal Capital Territory.

The suspects were apprehended on Wednesday in an uncompleted hospital building which is a marked black spot during a coordinated raid operation.

Police Public Relations Officer of the FCT Command, Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, saying a locally made pistol, two live cartridges, and wraps of substances suspected to be marijuana were recovered from the suspects.

She identified the suspects as Basara Hassan, Daniel Charles, Adamu M Oshiaka, Chancy Asidi, and Saliu Al Hassan, all from neighbouring states bordering the nation’s capital.

“Further investigation about the recovered ammunition, led to the arrest of one Yusuf Iliyasu a.k.a Tablet, who is an ex-convict and the syndicate leader,” the statement read.

“While an investigation is ongoing, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh psc, mni, wishes to assure residents of his unwavering commitment to make Abuja a hell for criminals and to ensure the safety of all.”

The police commissioner called on FCT residents to report suspicious activities through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.