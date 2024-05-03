Police Officer Cuts Off Wife’s Hand In Plateau 

In a bizarre incident, a police officer is under investigation for cutting off the hand of his wife over an argument about money.

What usually transpired when a misunderstanding occurs and subsequently settled turned into violence in the home of Ibrahim Shagari, a police officer with Plateau State Police Command.

The wife, Hauwa Shagari, who is a mother of three and heavily pregnant said the occurred following an argument between her and her husband.

She narrated her experience at the hospital where she is receiving treatment and recuperating.

“I don’t have issues of violence with him, except insults when he is drunk. Whenever he drinks and gets drunk, he misbehaves. I manage to take care of him whenever he is drunk and lock him up in a room,” she told Channels Television.

“He often says he would break the door and I have always responded that anything he wants to do, he should do. Then he would start calling neighbours to open the door for him. He would get tired and sleep off. That’s all.

“That day, I was trying to do the same thing so that he would enter and go and sleep. However, I was not aware that he was holding a sharp cutlass, and that was how he cut my hand. He has never beaten me before. Only that we argue from time to time.”

Government officials ranging from the Ministry of Health, Women’s Affairs and Social Development as well as the Gender and Equal Opportunities Commission visited the victim at the Plateau Specialist Hospital where she is receiving medical attention.

The Plateau Command of the Nigeria Police Force has concluded the trial of Ibrahim Shagari for domestic violence while the Plateau State Government has assured of taking care of the wife and upkeep of the children.

While addressing journalists on the government’s position on the matter, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development Caroline Dafur condemned the act especially gender-based violence which is becoming rampant.

Issues surrounding domestic violence are on the increase with women suffering more in such cases.