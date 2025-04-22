Accidental Discharge Kills 12-Year-Old Boy In Kaduna, Police Debunk Bomb Explosion

The Kaduna state Police Command has debunked reports of a bomb explosion in the Abakpa area of the metropolis, which reportedly killed two children.

The spokesman of the Command, Mansir Hassan, said in a statement that preliminary investigations conducted by the Anti-Bomb Squad indicate that a locally made firearm (Dane gun) was discharged, resulting in the unfortunate loss of life of the young boy.

According to the police, the incident, which occurred at about 8:30 am on Tuesday at Josawa Road in the Abakpa area, claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy, identified as Abubakar Muhammed of Josawa Road, while seven other individuals sustained varying degrees of injuries.

READ ALSO: Police Unaware Of DPP Advice That Released Quadri – Lagos CP

The statement stated that a combined team of policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer of Kawo Division and the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Chairman of Kaduna North Local Government, all visited the scene following a distress call, and a thorough on-site assessment was carried out.

Police disclosed that further investigations and assessments are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Command equally assured the public that further developments will be promptly and transparently communicated.