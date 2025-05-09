EFCC Arrests Two Chinese Nationals, Six Nigerians For Illegal Mining

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lagos Zonal Directorate 1, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, have arrested two Chinese and six Nigerians for their alleged involvement in illegal mining activities in the Ogere area of Ogun State.

The suspects — Zhang Hang Lin, Gao Pei Hai, Matthew Mathias, Oluwaseun Amoo, Wasiu Ademola Alao, Ajibola Nurudeen, Ibrahim Yinusa, and Saidu Shuaibu — were apprehended on Friday, May 9, 2025, during a sting operation, following credible intelligence received by the Commission and detailed surveillance carried out on their activities.

At the point of arrest, operatives recovered three trucks loaded with sacks of substances suspected to be ground lithium powder, along with other yet-to-be-identified solid minerals.

Other items recovered from the suspects include a Toyota 4Runner SUV, mobile phones, samples of suspected low-grade lithium, ATM cards, passports, four LED flashlights, and various documents relevant to the investigation.

The anti-graft agency said the suspects would be charged in court upon the conclusion of ongoing investigations.

The EFCC had in January arraigned 13 Chinese nationals before Justice Deinde Dipeolu at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

The agency’s legal team was led by Director of Legal Affairs, Larry Peters Aso, Bilkisu Buhari-Bala and two others, who presented the charges against the defendants, citing violations of Sections 18 and 27 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015 (as amended in 2024).

The 13 Chinese nationals, who were arraigned alongside a company, Genting International Co, were specifically alleged to have wilfully caused to be accessed, computer systems with the intent to destabilise the constitutional structure of Nigeria (which prohibits and prevents cyber and related crimes).

They were also said to have employed Nigerian youths for identity theft and to hold themselves out as persons of foreign nationality, with the intent to gain financial advantage, an offence said to be contrary to and punishable under Sections 18 and 27 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition & Prevention Act, 2015 (As Amended).

With the aid of an interpreter, the charges were read to the defendants in Mandarin, and they all pleaded not guilty.

Similarly, it arraigned 20 foreign nationals before the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos in February for alleged cybercrime and attempts to destabilise Nigeria’s social and economic structure.

The defendants, 15 Filipinos, one Indonesian, and four Chinese, were arraigned before Justice Musa Kakaki.

They were part of the larger 193 foreign nationals arrested in December 2024, alongside 599 Nigerians, in a surprise operation at their hideout, Big Leaf Building in Victoria Island, Lagos, following credible intelligence gathered by the anti-graft agency.