Police Arrest Man With Human Organs In Lagos

A 25-year-old man, Samson Oghenebreme, has been arrested in the Odomola community of Epe, Lagos, for being in possession of human organs.

He was arrested by men of the Odo-Noforija Police Division following a tip-off from vigilant members of the community who alerted the authorities to the suspect’s suspicious movements.

The police said that Oghenebreme was allegedly transporting the organs from Edo State to deliver them to a native doctor for use in suspected money-making rituals.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

The recovered human organs have been deposited at the General Hospital, Epe, for preservation, while the case has been transferred to the Edo State Police Command for continuation of investigation and prosecution.

However, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, commended the swift response of the operatives and the vigilance of the Odomola community over the incident.

He emphasised the importance of timely information sharing, which played a vital role in the prompt apprehension of the suspect.

The Commissioner urged all residents of Lagos State to remain watchful and report any suspicious activities of individuals to the nearest police station.

He also assured the public that the Command remains fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property across the state.