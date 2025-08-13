Police Arrests Two Suspects, Recover Locally Made Arms, Ammunition In Plateau

The Plateau State Police Command has arrested two suspects in separate operations, recovering three locally made firearms and live ammunition.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Alfred Alabo, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, saying the arrests were made by operatives of the Kaduna-Vom and Nassarawa Gwong Divisions during intensified efforts to combat crime across the state.

He said the first arrest was made on August 4, 2025 when a patrol team from Kaduna-Vom Division, conducting a stop-and-search operation, intercepted 24-year-old Mark Ibrahim Dalyop of Sabon Layi Kuru. He was allegedly found in possession of two locally made rifles while riding a motorcycle from Vom to Kuru.

“In another development, on August 11, 2025, operatives from Nassarawa Gwong Division, acting on credible intelligence, arrested 26-year-old Moses Aliyu of Fwave Chiki Rayfield, Jos. He was apprehended in an uncompleted building at Kwanga, where a search led to the recovery of a locally fabricated revolver pistol and one .9mm live ammunition,” Alabo stated.

The Command’s spokesperson added that both suspects are currently undergoing investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and will be charged to court upon the conclusion of inquiries.

He quoted the Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Olugbemiga Adesina, as reaffirming the Command’s resolve to rid the state of criminal elements.

The CP warned those involved in crime to desist or vacate the state, stressing that the police will continue to work within the law to ensure offenders face justice.