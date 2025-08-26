Police Rescue Five Abductees, Kill Suspected Kidnappers

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), in its continuous efforts to bolster internal security and protect the lives and property of citizens, has announced

the successful rescue of five kidnapped victims, the decimation of a notorious kidnapping gang, and the recovery of arms and ammunition.

Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, announced this in a statement on Tuesday.

Adejobi said a group of armed kidnappers had stormed Sangara Village in Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi State on the 27th of July, 2025, and abducted three individuals, Muhammad Namata, Gide Namata, and Hamidu Namani.

READ ALSO: One Killed As Suspected Bandits Abduct Couple, Daughter In Katsina

He said this prompted police operatives alongside other security agencies and local vigilantes to launch a coordinated search-and-rescue mission to Shanga Hills, where the kidnappers were tracked and engaged.

During the encounter, the criminals were overwhelmed in a fierce gun duel and fled into the forest with various degrees of gunshot wounds, leading to the successful rescue of the three kidnapped victims.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, police operatives attached to the State Command on routine patrol around Dankade Village in Ribah District encountered a group of armed bandits on the 15th of August 2025 and engaged them in a gun duel.

According to the Force spokesman, two victims, Tukur Bello and Isyaka Abubakar, were rescued unhurt. The duo were kidnapped on 9th August, 2025, while grazing their cattle in Gairi Forest, Zamfara State.