Lady Allegedly Kills Sister Over ₦800 Debt In Ondo

A middle-aged trader in Akure, Ondo State capital, Bosede Iluyemi, has allegedly killed her elder sister named Omowumi Tewogboye, over an 800 Naira debt.

Bosede was said to have demanded the payment for the tomatoes and pepper Omowumi purchased on credit from her.

The situation escalated into violence when Bosede allegedly held onto Omowumi’s clothes, causing her to fall and sustain fatal injuries.

Omowumi was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately, she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Ondo State Police Command swiftly responded to the incident, arresting Bosede and taking her into custody.

The spokesperson of the Command, DSP Olusola Ayanlade, disclosed that the case is currently under investigation, assuring that justice will be served.