Police Arrest Wanted Beninese Fugitive In Ogun

Police operatives have arrested a notorious fugitive from the Benin Republic, Sunday Kotin, and handed him over to authorities in Cotonou following a discreet operation in Ogun State.

Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, announced the arrest on Sunday via X.

He said Kotin, wanted for crimes including inter-border armed banditry, smuggling of firearms and ammunition, cattle rustling, and drug trafficking, was tracked down by operatives of the Police National Central Bureau of Interpol Nigeria.

According to Hundeyin, the arrest came after Interpol Benin Republic contacted Interpol Nigeria in connection with the crimes, noting that seven members of Kotin’s syndicate are already standing trial in Benin, while he fled to Nigeria.

“Acting with precision and working on credible intelligence, operatives of the NPF NCB carried out a discreet operation that led to the arrest of the suspect in Idi Iroko Town, Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State.

“The fugitive was subsequently interrogated on his transnational criminal escapades and officially handed over to officials of NCB Cotonou,” Hundeyin stated.

On his part, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, commended the officers involved in the operation.

He reiterated the Force’s commitment to law enforcement cooperation.

Egbetokun said the Force is dedicated to safeguarding the sovereignty of Nigeria, preserving the rule of law, and strengthening the bonds of cooperation with international counterparts.

“Nigeria will never serve as a safe haven for fugitives or purveyors of crime, no matter how highly placed or deeply networked,” he said.

The IGP further assured both Nigerians and the international community of the Police’s “relentless pursuit of criminals, its steadfast partnership with global law enforcement agencies, and its firm obligation to ensuring peace, security, and justice for all.”