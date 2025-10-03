Bandits Abduct Policeman Kwara

Gunmen have abducted a police officer in the Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Ezra John, who is attached to the Lade Division, was reportedly whisked away in the early hours of Thursday.

He was said to be returning from official duty at the Patigi General Hospital to his base in Lade when the incident occurred.

The incident, which happened along the Patigi–Lade road, a route notorious for frequent criminal attacks, has sparked renewed fears among residents.

Confirming the development, the spokesperson of the Kwara State Police Command, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said the motorcycle of the victim was found on the roadside.

Ejire-Adeyemi, however, said the police had launched a manhunt for the officer’s captors.

“We have activated tactical teams to go find him. We are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure he is safely rescued and the perpetrators brought to book,” she said.

Ejire-Adeyemi also urged residents to support the search by reporting suspicious movements to security agencies.

“Residents are advised to be vigilant and report any strange movement or individual to security agencies.”

“The abduction has further raised concerns over growing insecurity in Patigi and its adjoining communities, with stakeholders calling for a stronger security presence to protect lives and property,” she added.

Gov’s Assurance

The incident came days after Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, declared that “nowhere” in the state would be safe for criminal elements, including kidnappers.

“I have assurances from the security forces to smoke out and eliminate the criminals from their hideouts. We will fight insecurity with every resource at our disposal.

“Kwara will not be a hiding place for criminals,” the governor said when he spoke after a security council meeting on Tuesday night, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Wednesday.

“To any criminal who seeks to destabilise the peace in Kwara, you may run, but you cannot escape justice,” he added.