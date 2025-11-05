Trump’s Military Threat: We Brought Embarrassment To Ourselves As A Nation, Says Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has described President Donald Trump’s Christian genocide claims and threat of military action as an embarrassment to the country, blaming the Nigerian government’s inability to tackle insecurity.

Falana, who spoke on Wednesday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today, cited the government’s inability to tackle crimes like kidnapping for ransom, among others.

“Why have we brought this embarrassment to ourselves as a people that we are being treated as a neocolony of the United States of America?” the senior lawyer asked.

“We cannot even challenge Mr Trump, ‘How dare you? Where is this hypocrisy coming from?’”

Trump last week declared Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) over what he said was a “mass slaughter of Christians”. He later threatened military action in the West African nation if authorities fail to address the issue quickly.

“I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump’s comment had triggered a wave of debate within and outside the country, with the Federal Government denying the claims.

Weighing in on the matter, Falana said the recent development is a wake-up call for Nigeria to put its house in order.

“For us as a people and for the government of Nigeria, we must now take Mr Trump’s warning as a wake-up call,” the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) said on the current affairs show.

“I can see evidence that the government is now giving information to the public and the international community on efforts being made to wage a counter-insurgency operation. We are now being told how many people are being taken to court.