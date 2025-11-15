Governor Soludo Condemns Obiano Death Rumor As Wicked, Irresponsible

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has confirmed that his predecessor, Willie Obiano is alive and well.

This is contrary to what the governor described as “malicious rumours and utterly false reports” circulating on social media and certain online platforms claiming that Obiano passed away in a London hospital on Friday.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, Governor Soludo categorically confirmed that he has spoken to Obiano and he is alive and well.

The Governor views with grave concern the reckless dissemination of such malicious rumours as wicked and irresponsible.

He strongly enjoined all media practitioners, especially online publishers, to uphold the ethics of journalism by verifying information through official channels before publication.

“The spread of unverified death rumour is not only wicked and irresponsible but also erodes public trust.

“Therefore, the Government urges the general public to disregard the trending rumours, rest assured that the former governor is alive, hale and hearty,” the statement read in part.

Governor Soludo wished Obiano continued strength, peace, and a long, healthy life of fulfillment in his abode.