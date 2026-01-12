Police Arrest Four Bandits, Recover 65 Rustled Cows In Kaduna

The police have arrested four bandits in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, recovering 65 rustled cows in their possession.

According to the police, operatives of the police anti-kidnapping unit, acting on credible intelligence regarding the suspected activities of bandits and cattle rustlers, stormed the Kakura area of Chikun, where the bandits were apprehended.

READ ALSO: Suspected Bandits Abduct Photojournalist In Kaduna

They identified the suspects as Ibrahim Shuaibu alias Magaji, Buhari Ibrahim, both from Kakura, and Musa Haruna of Gora and Abdullahi Idi of Dan Damisa of Zaria.

The state police command also said that a total of 65 cows, suspected to be stolen, were recovered from the bandits.

They further revealed that preliminary investigation showed that the suspects, who are cattle rearers, confessed that the cows were brought to them by one Kyauta of Izuwa, a suspected bandit, while noting that the said Kyauta was currently at large and efforts are ongoing to track and arrest him.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Rabiu, has called on the public to remain vigilant and continue to support the police with timely and credible information that can aid in the fight against kidnapping, banditry, and other criminal activities.

Rabiu assured the citizens of the Command’s unwavering commitment to sustaining aggressive operations against criminal elements and bringing all perpetrators to justice.

Banditry

Banditry has emerged as one of Nigeria’s most persistent and dangerous security challenges, affecting communities across the country and leaving deep social and economic scars.

Armed criminal gangs commonly referred to as bandits have been responsible for widespread cattle rustling, kidnappings for ransom, attacks on villages, and the disruption of everyday life for thousands of Nigerians.

These groups exploit vast ungoverned spaces in the North-West and other regions to establish hideouts and launch raids on farmers, travellers, and schools.

In recent months, insecurity has drawn national attention, prompting protests by labour and civil society organisations demanding more effective government action.

The Nigerian Senate had also engaged in heated debates, underscoring the urgent need for coherent and sustained responses to the growing crisis.

Security forces have recorded notable operational successes amid these challenges, including rescuing kidnapped victims in Kogi and Kwara states and conducting intensified patrols.

Still, the human cost remains severe.

Entire communities live under the constant threat of abductions, and bandit attacks continue to destabilise agricultural production and local economies.

Analysts have warned that without enhanced coordination between federal authorities, state governments, and local stakeholders, the cycle of violence and fear may persist.

The complex nature of banditry underscores the need for both security interventions and socio-economic solutions to address its underlying causes.