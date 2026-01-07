Suspected Bandits Abduct Photojournalist In Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted a photojournalist at the Danhonu II community in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The photojournalist, Umar Iyale, who is currently nursing an undisclosed ailment, was abducted on Monday night at about 9 pm from his residence.

The spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the incident, saying the command has launched an operation to apprehend the bandits and rescue the victim.

He appealed to residents of Danhonu, Millennium City, to assist security agencies with credible information that could aid the rescue operation.

The latest incident comes after almost two years residents of Kaduna State have enjoyed relative peace and security due to the state government’s collaborative and strategic approach with security agencies towards security improvement in many communities.