Gunmen Abduct Couple In Ondo Community

Kidnappers have abducted a couple in Ilu-Abo, a community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The incident happened on Friday when the man named Jamiu Olawale and his wife, who had just returned from their shop, were attacked in front of their residence by some gunmen who emerged from the nearby bush.

During the attack, the gunmen were said to have also shot at one of the couple’s neighbours, Patrick Ilumaro, who was sitting in front of his residence. The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

The spokesperson of Ondo State Police Command, Abayomi Jimoh, confirmed the incident.

According to the spokesman, concerted efforts are ongoing to ensure the safe return of the abducted persons and bring those responsible to justice.

He said that the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, had immediately deployed tactical teams alongside conventional operatives to comb the surrounding bushes and adjoining areas in an effort to rescue the victims unhurt and apprehend the perpetrators.

Jimoh appeals to members of the public to remain calm and to provide credible, actionable information that could assist in investigating the matter to the nearest police station.