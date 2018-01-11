Police Arrest Man Wanted For Kidnapping In Ondo

The Ondo state police have arrested and paraded one Sunday Omojuba who has been on the wanted list of the police since 2016 for several cases of kidnapping and armed robbery.

The Commissioner of Police in the State, Gbenga Adeyanju made this disclosure while addressing newsmen at the command headquarters in Akure, the state capital.

Also paraded were four armed robbery suspects that were reported to have operated along Akure/Owo Highway.

According to the CP, one of the suspects, Jacob Amos was arrested and he took police to their residence in Shagari Village, Akure where 5 of them were arrested while 3 escaped.

Adeyanju further revealed that two of the suspects who claimed to be private officers of the Nigerian Army are being investigated.

“One of the coordinators of kidnapping in the command has just been arrested. He has been on our wanted list since 2016. About three days ago, one Sunday Omojuba AKA SMO who has been linked with several cases of kidnap and armed robbery was arrested.

“He was involved in the kidnap of one Olanike Agbaje by gunmen in March 2016; a ransom of 500 thousand naira was paid for the victim’s release.

“Also, in May, 2017 one Seun Fanegan was kidnapped in Okitipupa and a ransom of 200 thousand naira was cuffed out by her relations before she was released.”

“In another crime case, we received information that some hoodlums were blocking the Owo/Akure Highway along Ogudu camp to rob or kidnap.

“One Jacob Amos was arrested and he confessed and he took the police to their residence in Shagari Village, Akure. Five of them were arrested and three of them escaped. Two of the suspects who claimed to be private officers in The Nigerian Army are currently being investigated.”

Items recovered from the suspects include a Hummer jeep; army uniforms as well as some charms recovered from them are three locally made pistols, two fake pistols made of sticks wrapped with rubber, three cartridges, a knife, and a matchet.

The kidnap suspect, Sunday Omojuba, while responding to questions from newsmen denied being a kidnapper. He said he was a farmer and he was only implicated by the suspects earlier arrested by the police.

Also, Sulaiman Iliasu and Joseph Jayeola, arrested for armed robbery claimed innocence. While Sulaiman said he is a phone repairer, Joseph confessed to be a fraudster.

According to the police, all the suspects will soon be prosecuted in the court of law.