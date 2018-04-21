BREAKING: President Buhari Returns To Nigeria From London

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria from London where he attended the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

The President took off from London just after midday on Saturday and arrived at Abuja moments ago.

President Buhari had travelled to London on April 9, shortly after declaring his intention to seek re-election at the All Progressives Congress’ National Executive Council Meeting in Abuja.

While attending CHOGM, the President called for more investments in Nigeria, pointing out that boosting trade and investment are the surest way of getting millions out of poverty.

He also called on Commonwealth heads of states to avoid trade warns, warning that it would hurt developmental efforts.

The President, however, courted controversy during the event when he said, “More than 60 percent of the population is below 30, a lot of them haven’t been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria is an oil producing country, therefore, they should sit and do nothing, and get housing, healthcare, education free.”

The comments elicited furious reactions from many Nigerians and sparked a debate with some defending the President and others criticising him.

Amid the controversy and negative reactions from opposition politicians and parties, the Presidency issued a statement clarifying the comments.

In the days before CHOGM, the President met and held talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May and the Arch Bishop of Canterbury, The Most Reverend Justin Welby, separately.

With The Most Reverend Welby, on April 11, President Buhari discussed the herdsmen-farmers crisis, Nigeria’s security challenges, explaining that the conflict was older than both of them.

He also said the situation was made worse by the influx of gunmen, who were trained and armed by Muammar Gadaffi, from the Sahel region into different parts of the West African-sub region.

Five days later, the told the British PM that while politicians are preoccupied with the forthcoming general elections, he is more concerned about the security of the people and the growth of the Nigerian economy.