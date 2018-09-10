Air Force Destroys Boko Haram Facilities In Borno

The Nigerian Air Force has destroyed some facilities of the Boko Haram insurgents, at Bukar Meram and Tumbun Allura on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.

The Director of Public Relations and Information under the Operation Lafia Dole at the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, confirmed this in a statement on Monday.

He said the operation was carried out after the force received credible intelligence reports indicating the presence of the insurgents within the settlement.

The statement added that the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions had indicated that some terrorists were attempting to regroup at another location in Tumbun Allura, after their bases in the settlement were destroyed on September 4, 2018.

“The Air Task Force detailed a Nigerian Air Force Alpha Jet aircraft and helicopter gunship to carry out air interdiction at the location.

“Consequently, the identified location within the town was attacked and destroyed by a combination of NAF Alpha Jet and F-7Ni aircraft.

“This is to further ensure that the insurgents are unable to resume, using the settlement as a base of operation,” the statement read.