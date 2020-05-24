PHOTOS: Cleric Conducts Virtual Eid Sermon As Muslims Shun Praying Grounds

An Islamic cleric, Fuad Adeyemi, conducted a virtual sermon on Sunday to commemorate the Eid-El-Fitr.

Adeyemi is the Chief Imam of Al-Habbiyah Mosque in the Guzape District of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He gave his Eid sermon during a teleconference as Muslim faithful in Nigeria joined their counterparts across the world to celebrate the end of the Holy month of Ramadan.

This comes as Muslims shun praying grounds in the nation’s capital for the traditional congregational prayers, including that which is located at the National Mosque in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Marks Eid-El-Fitr Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Their action was in line with the directive of the Head of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) and Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III.

The sultan had suspended congregational prayers as part of measures to curb the further spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

See more photos below: