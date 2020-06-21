Fuel Tanker Explosion: Fire Fighters Put Out Inferno Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Firefighters in Ogun and Lagos State have succeeded in putting out the inferno caused by an explosion which occurred in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident which occurred at the Kara end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway at about 2:00 am, involved a petrol tanker, a gas truck and a cement transport truck and claimed several lives.

It also resulted in gridlock as commuters were stuck, waiting for the fire to be put out and for the debris to be cleared.

Many were, however, forced to continue their journeys via foot as rescue operations went on.

See photos below.