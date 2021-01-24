Ondo Varsity Shut Indefinitely After Accident That Claimed Several Lives

The management of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko has ordered the immediate closure of the institution until further notice.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the university’s acting Registrar, Opeoluwa Akinfemiwa, students were asked to vacate the campus today.

The statement titled Circular To All Students partly read: “Further to our circular of Saturday 23rd January 2021 and the attendant protest by students on Sunday, 24th January 2021, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Prof Olugbenga Ige, on behalf of Senate, has directed that the University be closed with immediate effect until further notice.”

“All students are therefore advised to vacate the campus latest by 6 pm today, Sunday 24th January 2021.”

Earlier, the institution had in a statement issued yesterday postponed indefinitely, the examinations scheduled to commence on Monday, January 24.

The move followed a fatal road crash which occurred in the town on Saturday evening, in which some students of the university lost their lives.

“As a mark of respect for our departed students, the examinations scheduled to start on Monday, 24th January 2021, are hereby postponed till further notice.

“We appeal to our students to remain calm, as the University mourns those that lost their lives in this unfortunate incident,” Akinfemiwa said.

The ghastly accident which occurred on Saturday evening close to the institution’s main gate involved a truck conveying cement that had brake failure.